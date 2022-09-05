Rafael Nadal loses to American Frances Tiafoe at US Open

American tennis pro Frances Tiafoe toppled Rafael Nadal in the round of 16 and advanced to the quarterfinals in the US Open on Monday afternoon.

Entering the tournament seeded as the 22nd-ranked player in the world, Tiafoe won the match 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

The 24-year-old Tiafoe is the youngest American to reach the quarterfinals since Andy Roddick did so at 24 in 2006.

Nadal, a four-time US Open champion, was the highest-seeded player left after No. 1 Daniil Medvedev lost Sunday. He had previously won the last 22 Grand Slam matches he played in. Nadal won the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June.

“I don’t even know what to say right now. I’m beyond happy. I can’t believe it,” said Tiafoe. “He’s one of the greatest of all time. I played unbelievable tennis today, but I don’t even know what happened.”

After the last backhand by Nadal found the net to secure victory for the American, Tiafoe put his hands on his head. When he sat in his sideline chair, he buried his face in a towel.

Tiafoe already was the first American man to reach the fourth round in three straight years since Mardy Fish in 2010-12.

Nadal entered 22-0 at Grand Slam events in 2022. He was 21-1 against Americans since October 2017, which included straight-set wins over Tiafoe in the 2019 Australian Open quarterfinals and 2019 Madrid third round.

The early edge was a boon for Tiafoe. Nadal has never come back from down 2-1 at the U.S. Open and fell to 0-7 overall at Flushing Meadows with that deficit.

Nadal became the first American to beat Nadal in a Major match since he was ousted by James Blake in the 2005 US Open.

Tiafoe will now play Russian Andrey Rublev, the 9th-ranked player entering the tournament, on Wednesday.

