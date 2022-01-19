Rams vs. Buccaneers: 2022 NFC Divisional Round preview, odds, promos, more

Rams vs. Buccaneers NFC Divisional Round info, odds, offers

When: Sunday, Jan. 23, 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 23, 3 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL TV: NBC

NBC Spread: Buccaneers -3

Buccaneers -3 Over/under: 48

48 Rams Moneyline: +130

+130 Buccaneers Moneyline: -150

One would have to figure that a matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round would be somewhat more entertaining than their respective first-round matchups.

The Buccaneers walked on over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round, taking a 31-0 lead entering the fourth quarter before ultimately taking their foot off the gas pedal in a 31-15 result.

Tom Brady was tactical, shrugging off the absence of Leonard Fournette and some offensive-line issues that arose with the injury suffered by right tackle Tristan Wirfs to complete 29-of-37 passes for 271 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Nine of those completions and 117 of those yards were reserved for Mike Evans, who was a menace on the Eagles’ defense.

Similarly, the Rams jumped all over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, taking a 28-0 lead in the third quarter on their way to a 34-11 rout.

Another veteran quarterback — though with no postseason success — in Matthew Stafford accounted for three total touchdowns on the day while the Rams defense held the Cardinals to a measly 183 yards of total offense.

Now comes the real challenge for both teams.

The defending-champion Buccaneers were beaten by the Rams, 34-24 in Week 3 earlier this season. Brady threw for 432 yards and a touchdown on 41-of-55 passing, but it wasn’t enough as Stafford ripped apart Tampa Bay for 343 yards and four touchdowns of his own. Two of those went to Cooper Kupp, who also scored in the Wild Card round as his monster season continues.

This is going to come down to the pass defense and who will be able to get a stop or two out of one of the high-powered units. Head-to-head history suggests that’s the Rams, but the 2021 season numbers favor the Buccaneers.

Rams vs. Buccaneers NFC Divisional Round Tale of the Tape