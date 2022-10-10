After many weeks of predictions and speculation on who would be on the New York Rangers roster to start the regular season, we’re finally here.

The Blueshirts announced their 2022-23 roster ahead of their opening night game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday evening. There were no doubters, surprise players that earned their stripes, and even disappointment that has yet to show out yet.

Here is the full list of the New York Rangers 2022-23 roster.

Rangers’ Forwards (14)

Sammy Blais, Ryan Carpenter, Filip Chytil, Barclay Goodrow, Dryden Hunt, Kaapo Kakko, Vitali Kravtsov, Chris Kreider, Alexis Lafrenière, Artemi Panarin, Ryan Reaves, Vincent Trocheck, Jimmy Vesey, Mika Zibanejad

Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, and Barclay Goodrow have been named alternate captains for the 2022-23 season. The group was the same as last season showing the continuity and consistency that made New York a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference.

The Kid Line consisting of Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafreniere, and Filip Chytil will be broken up to start the season with Kakko working with Mika and Kreider on the first line. Still, the three young stars are expected to blossom with another season under Gerard Gallant and the Rangers coaching staff.

Newly acquired Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin will look to continue to grow together on the second line. The question of who will pair with them will be the larger encompassing question for the Rangers. Vitali Kravtsov looks to be the favorite in the second right winger spot but will need to produce more than he did in the preseason.

Sammy Blais is doubtful for Tuesday’s contest against Tampa Bay. Dryden Hunt, Ryan Reaves, Jimmy Vesey, and Ryan Carpenter are all fourth-line players that will be competing amongst themselves for playing time throughout the season. Barclay Goodrow has been playing on the third line with Lafreniere and Chytil to start the year for the Rangers.

Rangers’ Defensemen (7)

Adam Fox, Libor Hajek, Zac Jones, Ryan Lindgren, K’Andre Miller, Braden Schneider, Jacob Trouba

No surprises here. The Rangers let Jarred Tinordi on waivers which meant that they would be keeping the usual seven defensemen to start the season.

Ryan Lindgren and Adam Fox are expected to be the first pair with K’Andre Miller and Jacob Trouba behind them. As the top two defensive pairings go, there isn’t a better collection of talent in the league.

The debate over the third-line defensive pairing also seems to be over for the Rangers. Zac Jones earned his role alongside Braden Schneider to form a solid, but aggressive third-defensive line pair. Libor Hajek still makes the team but will be put on reserve to start the season for the Rangers.

Rangers’ Goaltenders (2)

Jaroslav Halak, Igor Shesterkin

There isn’t a better goaltender in the NHL than Igor Shesterkin. The reigning Vezina winner dominated last season and was the key catalyst for the Eastern Conference Finals run the Rangers went on a few months ago. No longer does he have a potential starter behind him nipping at his heels, this Rangers team will go as far as Igor Shesterkin takes them.

As far as backups go, Jaro Halak has plenty of experience and can play on the select days that Shesterkin won’t be able to go and needs a rest. He struggled at times in the preseason, but if there’s a guy you are looking for to back up a top goaltender like Shesterkin, Halak is the player you want.

For more New York Rangers news, turn to AMNY.com