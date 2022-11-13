Rangers blanket Coyotes : Igor Shesterkin nabs shutout

For a team playing its third game in four days with two on the road across the country, the New York Rangers could be excused for a dud of a performance.

Even after a slow start though, a flurry of second-period goals and key saves helped the Rangers win the second game of their back-to-back Sunday against the Arizona Coyotes, 2-0.

Much like last year, a lackluster offensive approach was saved by the excellence of Igor Shesterkin. The reigning Vezina winner tallied 17 saves in the first period to keep the game scoreless while tallying

New York wasn’t without their chances. An Adam Fox pass found Kaapo Kakko in front of the crease but the young star couldn’t finish. Later in the second, Ryan Carpenter was robbed with an excellent chance to score.

The Rangers wouldn’t be denied later in the second though. Vincent Trocheck found Barclay Goodrow who netted his fourth goal of the season for the 1-0 lead. Adam Fox broke through a double team to score his fifth of the year shortly after to make it 2-0 New York.

With the win, the Rangers moved to 8-6-3 and a tie with the Carolina Hurricanes for third in the Metropolitan division. New York has a four-game layoff before traveling to the west coast for a game against the Seattle Kraken.

Game Notes

Although the Rangers avoided injuries to key players after Saturday’s loss, Vitali Kravtsov missed his second straight game due to a toothache that had been bothering him according to the coaching staff.

Adam Fox’s goal extended his point streak to six games. The former Norris Trophy winner tied Erik Karlsson and Rasmus Dahlin for the second-longest point streak by a defenseman this season according to the Rangers Stats & Info Twitter account.

Sunday’s win was not without some controversy. Late in the second period, Mika Zibanejad had a breakaway chance but Connor Ingram went out of the crease to make the save. Zibanejad then collided with Ingram which caused a brawl between the two sides with Mika going to the penalty box for interference. No one in the scruffle was given a penalty much to the chagrin of the Rangers’ home crowd.

