Rangers trade rumors: Brennan Othmann drawing interest

A little over a week into the 2025-26 NHL season, and the New York Rangers are already receiving trade calls.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that the Blueshirts are “having conversations” with multiple teams about winger Brennan Othmann

The 22-year-old forward did not make the team out of camp and was assigned to AHL Hartford as an apparent victim of the Rangers’ log-jam at the position. General manager Chris Drury has built a team that is particularly deep at left wing, with Artemi Panarin, Will Cuylle, Jonny Brodzinski, and Adam Edstrom currently skating with the big club.

Othmann was drafted 16th overall in 2021 and has appeared in 25 NHL games over the previous two seasons, recording two assists in the process.

He has the makings of becoming a dependable, gritty, goal-scoring forward, but the lack of chances suggests that a trade would be mutually beneficial. Othmann would get a fresh start and an opportunity to play, while the Blueshirts could get some fair value on a player who still has a high ceiling.

