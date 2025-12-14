J.T. Miller’s versatility on full display in Rangers’ comeback OT win over Canadiens

Dec 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (8) celebrates after scoring a goal in the second period against the Montréal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

NEW YORK — What do you call goals that come from crashing the blue paint and missile-esque one-timers from the top of the offensive zone faceoff dot?

If you’d have asked New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan after his team’s 5-4 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, the answer would be: “Prototypical J.T. Miller hockey.”

Miller’s two-goal effort helped New York tie and win the game.

“One’s at the blue paint,” Sullivan explained, “Where he plays his power game. Then, on the overtime winner, that one-timer is a missile. That’s a goal scorer’s goal, and that’s what he’s capable of.”

The Rangers fell behind early on Saturday, but statistically kept pace with the young, upstart Canadiens. New York led in shot attempts at five-on-five in all three periods, and finished with more than 55% of the game’s share, according to Natural Stat Trick. They also dominated the Canadiens in five-on-five high-danger chances (12-3) and expected goal share (61.1%).

The back half of the first period, which began with three straight Canadiens goals, was cause for concern. New York had just lost 3-0 to the Chicago Blackhawks on the road earlier in the week. Montreal opened the scoring on a slick passing play, as Nick Suzuki found Zachary Bolduc for a back-door tap-in, while Rangers defenseman Carson Soucy didn’t realize that Bolduc was sneaking up behind him. The Habs added two more in quick succession to jump ahead by three.

“They had a good start,” said Rangers forward Alexis Lafrenière. “Thought we were playing well, just gave up good chances.”

Enter the comeback Rangers, who have now pushed their last four home games to overtime — in three of those, New York came from behind to earn the extra point.

Noah Laba put in a rebound on a late first-period power play. A few seconds later, Artemi Panarin scored on a penalty shot to bring New York within one. In the second period, after Montreal regained its two-goal lead, Will Cuylle banked in a rebound off the end boards from a Matthew Robertson point shot off Montreal goalie Jacob Fowler, who was playing in his second career NHL game. It was, again, a one-goal game.

Rangers P.A. announcer Joe Tolleson hadn’t even finished announcing the Cuylle goal when Robertson let another long shot fly. The puck hit Fowler and bounced in front of the net, where Miller pounced. The New York captain made a quick move to his backhand and slid the puck between Fowler’s legs to tie the game at four.

The teams headed to overtime knotted at the same score — Sam Carrick jammed a loose puck past Fowler early in the third period, but it was ruled that he kicked it over the goal line.

In the extra frame, Montreal forward Jake Evans took a costly slashing penalty, giving the Rangers a four-on-three power play.

With four forwards — Miller, Panarin, Vincent Trocheck, and Mika Zibanejad — on the ice, Zibanejad fed Miller for a one-timer from the right offensive zone faceoff circle. Miller blasted the puck past Fowler’s glove.

Afterward, Miller insisted that the play wasn’t drawn up the same way.

“I was supposed to be in front of the net,” he said. “Sometimes those things evolve like that. I kind of had my mind made up that I really wanted to get a shot off. I’ve passed up a couple shots lately that I feel like I should’ve shot, and sometimes they go in, so it’s nice to see one go.”

Sullivan, however, praised Miller’s shot and added that he wanted to try to get his captain in situations “where he can use that more often.”

“That overtime winner was certainly an indication of what he’s capable of,” Sullivan said. “So I’m sure scoring a couple of goals, he’s going to feel good about that, as he should. He’s such an important player for us.”

