Rangers unveil 1926-inspired centennial jersey, introduce Mark Messier’s GAME 7 as sponsor patch

The New York Rangers officially unveiled their centennial uniform on Thursday morning. The club will revive its original 1926 look to celebrate its 100th season in the NHL.

The jersey is a near-carbon copy of the 1926 iteration, complete with a lighter shade of blue and the diagonal “RANGERS” text in white. The collar is also solid white, consistent with the original design.

On par with several NHL teams’ throwback looks over the years, the Rangers are using a vintage white instead of a standard bright white.

Centennial uniform celebrates storied past

The jersey features several design elements that honor the Rangers’ 100-year history. The club’s 100th anniversary logo will be affixed to the left shoulder. The jersey also has a hanger effect — a design on the inside of the collar, visible while the jersey is on a hanger — that pays homage to the club’s first game on Nov. 16, 1926, a 1–0 win over the Montreal Maroons. A hem tag shows a red apple with “100” inscribed.

The unveiling confirmed several clues from a teaser video the club posted Thursday, which hinted at the all-white “RANGERS” script on the front, the striping pattern, and the 100th anniversary patch.

The centennial uniform is one of five the club will wear this season, alongside the standard blue, white, and alternate navy uniforms and a yet-to-be-revealed Winter Classic uniform. The club will face the Florida Panthers on Jan. 2, 2026, at loanDepot Park in Miami.

Rangers partner with Mark Messier’s GAME 7 as first jersey sponsor

The Rangers and Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. previously announced this week a partnership with GAME 7, a multi-platform sports and entertainment brand co-founded by Rangers legend Mark Messier, as the Rangers’ first jersey sponsor patch.

The GAME 7 patch will be affixed to the right shoulder of the jersey — an identical deployment to the Rangers’ home and road jerseys, which also feature the 100th anniversary patch on the left shoulder.

The GAME 7 logo will appear on jerseys sold at Madison Square Garden team store locations.

“As the Rangers celebrate 100 years, it’s an honor to play a role in connecting the team’s history with its future and to help bring even more unforgettable experiences to fans who have always been at the heart of this organization,” Messier said.

The Rangers announced this week a list of theme nights for 2025–26, celebrating different eras, players, and moments of the franchise’s century-long history. Tickets are available through the Rangers website.

