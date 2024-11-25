Nov 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) skates against the New York Islanders during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Veteran forward Chris Kireder’s name has emerged as a trade candidate while the New York Rangers wrestle with the possibility of shaking up their roster.

According to multiple reports, Blueshirts general manager Chris Drury could foray into the trade market sooner rather than later after his team lost 6-2 to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

On the surface, it appears as though it would be a hasty decision to make. Through 19 games, the Rangers are 12-6-1 and trail the Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey Devils by five points with four games in hand — yet something must appear broken enough to prompt such a swift reaction from Drury.

Defenseman and captain Jacob Trouba remains one of the most likely trade candidates after a messy offseason that saw reports emerge that it was a certainty that he would be shipped out of New York. However, the inclusion of Kreider in these trade rumors comes as a bit of a surprise.

The left-winger is signed through the 2026-27 season and has been one of the franchise’s most consistent goal-scorers since he broke in with the team full-time in 2013. He has eclipsed the 20-goal mark in nine of the last 10 seasons, reaching new heights after his 30th birthday. Kreider scored 52 goals in 2021-22 and followed it up with seasons of 36 and 39 goals.

His nine goals rank second on the team this season behind Artemi Panarin, and his 313 goals rank third in franchise history.

Trading him now does coincide with a “sell-high” mentality. Kreider is 33 years old and is due $6.5 million in each of the next two seasons. Getting his contract off the books could provide some financial flexibility, but trading him could help reinforce a roster that needs depth down the middle and a considerable infusion of talent on the blue line.

For more on Chris Kreider and the Rangers, visit AMNY.com