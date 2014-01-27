Rangers coach ‘surprised’ by outdoor ice conditions

The condition of the ice at Yankee Stadium will be under intense scrutiny tomorrow night when the Rangers take on …

The condition of the ice at Yankee Stadium will be under intense scrutiny tomorrow night when the Rangers take on the Islanders.

The Blueshirts pounded the Devils, 7-3, on Sunday, but the main story after the game was the poor ice, which Devils goaltender Martin Brodeur said was “the worst ice I ever played hockey on.”

The complaints weren’t unanimously coming from the Devils’ side, either.

According to ESPN, Rangers coach Alain Vigneault also added, “The only thing that I found surprising was the quality of the ice. You’d think that a day like this where it’s below zero Celsius that you’re talking about ideal conditions . . . they had issues with the ice. I was surprised about that.”

There was a 71-minute delay at the start of Sunday’s game due to sun glare off the ice, but thankfully tomorrow’s 7:30 p.m. puck drop will avoid a repeat of that issue.