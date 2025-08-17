Rangers extend goaltending prospects Dylan Garand, Talyn Boyko

Igor Shesterkin will still mind the net for the New York Rangers this season, but that didn’t stop the Blueshirts from extending the contracts of two young goaltending prospects on Sunday.

The New York Rangers will have Igor Shesterkin minding the net again this season, but that didn’t stop them from signing goaltending prospects Dylan Garand and Talyn Boyko to one-year contract extensions, the club announced Sunday.

Garand, 23, is on a two-way deal with a cap hit of $775,000 in the NHL and $100,000 in the minors, according to Vince Mercogliano of the USA Today network.

The young net-minder appeared in 39 games with the Rangers’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack last season. He posted a 20-10-8 record and carried a 2.73 goals-against average along with a .913 save percentage — a clip that ranked ninth among qualified AHL goalies. He recorded three shutouts. He represented the Wolf Pack at the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge.

Garand was drafted by New York in the fourth round, 103rd overall, in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In four seasons with Hartford, he’s played to a 49-42-16 record. He has a cumulative goals-against average of 2.92 and .902 save percentage across that span. He has also appeared in 17 Calder Cup playoff games.

The Victoria, British Columbia native previously appeared in five seasons with the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Kamloops Blazers. He has represented Canada several times, winning gold at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Meanwhile, Boyko, 22, split the 2024–25 season between the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers and the Wolf Pack. In Tulsa, he posted a 20-8-5 record and a .913 save percentage. On Dec. 31, 2024, he made his AHL debut with Hartford and recorded a 32-save shutout. He appeared in five games with the Wolf Pack and posted a 2–2–0 record with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

The Drumheller, Alberta native was drafted by the Rangers in the fourth round, 112th overall, in 2021. He spent five seasons in the WHL with Tri-City Americans and the Kelowna Rockets. He spent the past two seasons in the ECHL, appearing in 59 games split between Tulsa and the Cincinnati Cyclones.

In his ECHL stint to date, Boyko has played to a 33-17-6 record and a 2.98 goals-against average.