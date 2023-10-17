Rangers favored to win World Series, head home with stranglehold on ALCS vs. Astros

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Texas Rangers’ Marcus Semien scores on a throwing error by Houston Astros’ Framber Valdez during the first inning of Game 2 of the baseball AL Championship Series Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The defending champion Houston Astros are in trouble as they head out on the road against the Texas Rangers.

Jonah Heim homered, Nathan Eovaldi pitched six effective innings and the Rangers beat Framber Valdez and the Astros 5-4 for a 2-0 lead in the ALCS.

Adolis García, Mitch Garver, and Nathaniel Lowe each hit an RBI single during Texas’ four-run first inning against Valdez. José Leclerc closed it out for the Rangers after Yordan Alvarez powered an Astros rally with two home runs.

The Rangers improved to 7-0 in the playoffs, including six wins on the road. Game 3 in the best-of-seven series is Wednesday night in Arlington, with three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer scheduled to start for Texas against Cristian Javier.

Scherzer has been sidelined since Sept. 12 because of a muscle strain in his shoulder.

Despite not feeling well, Alvarez hit two solo homers to become the sixth player in major league history with two multi-homer games in one postseason.

Rangers rookie Evan Carter is 7-for-20 (.350) with four doubles, one home run, and three RBI in seven playoff games — all wins. The 21-year-old outfielder has walked seven times and has a .536 on-base percentage and .700 slugging percentage.

The Rangers are the current betting favorites to win the World Series at +110, followed by the Phillies (+140), Astros (+750) and Diamondbacks (+800), according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

For more on the MLB postseason, visit AMNY.com