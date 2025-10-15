Rangers’ home scoring drought reaches historic levels: ‘Let’s not blow this out of proportion’

Oct 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save against New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle (50) in front of Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

NEW YORK — Sam Carrick moved around a flat-footed Brett Kulak and faced Stuart Skinner head-on as Evan Bouchard blocked the passing lane.

Two-and-a-half minutes remained in the third period. By this point, Skinner had an answer for each of the New York Rangers’ 28 shots he’d faced. Carrick cut across the crease as Skinner dropped. He shot. The puck found the web of Skinner’s glove, positioned just above his left pad.

“That’ll probably cost me some sleep tonight,” the Rangers’ fourth-line center said.

Had Carrick raised the puck a couple inches higher, it would have gone in. The Rangers wouldn’t have made history. After Tuesday night’s 2-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden, the Rangers became the first team in NHL history to be shut out in their first three home games of a season.

It’s an unfortunate line of hockey lore because of how it happened. The Rangers played well on Tuesday, continuing their strong performance from two nights before, which head coach Mike Sullivan called the club’s best effort of the young season.

“Some of our most talented guys are getting really good, high-quality looks, and the puck hasn’t gone in the net,” Sullivan said. “You can’t always control whether the puck goes in the net or it doesn’t, but I think if we just stay with it, and we don’t get discouraged, we just get determined here, we’re going to be okay.”

Rangers home goal drought makes NHL history

The Rangers passed the 2001-02 Florida Panthers for the longest season-opening streak without a home goal (155:17).

The Panthers’ October 2001 streak came to an end at the 15:17 mark of the second period of their third home game of the season, versus the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 13, 2001: Viktor Kozlov, assisted by Pavel Bure and Brad Ference.

There would be no Viktor Kozlov for the Rangers on Tuesday.

“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry, honestly,” Mika Zibanejad said.

Carrick-Edstrom-Rempe line dominates

Asked postgame what he thought about his fourth line, composed of Carrick, Adam Edstrom, and Matt Rempe, Sullivan responded with a follow-up.

“Which line was that?”

It was a fair point. The Edstrom-Carrick-Rempe line played 9:54 together, according to Natural Stat Trick, the third-most among Rangers forward lines on Tuesday.

This trio generated several high-quality looks. They had four high-danger scoring chances and led the club with more than 77% of the expected goal share when they were on the ice together — both of these were the most of any Rangers forward line, per Natural Stat Trick.

“You’re dying to give the fans a reason to cheer,” Carrick said. “They support us every night hugely here, and they want to come and see goals, so that’s the frustrating part.”

Adam Edstrom had several of these chances, as Carrick found him in the slot multiple times. Edstrom and Carrick both finished tied for the team lead in high-danger chances, with three apiece.

Carrick also had one of the Rangers’ two crossbar shots in the second period that beat Skinner short side, but not the iron.

“They play with great energy,” Sullivan said of the Carrick line. They’re physical, their presence on the ice … I think they create anxiety out there. I think that’s an important element of what they do for us.”

Rangers undeterred: ‘Let’s not blow this out of proportion’

Captain J.T. Miller began his postgame comments with a reminder of the Rangers’ reality: they will be fine. Though the club hasn’t lit the lamp on home ice, they scored 10 goals in two road games in Buffalo and Pittsburgh last week.

“First of all, let’s not make this bigger than it is,” Miller said. “It’s game five. A lot to like about our game. It’s a unique situation, but let’s not blow this out of proportion here.”

The Rangers led the Oilers in scoring chances in the final two periods and finished with 55% of the game’s share, according to Natural Stat Trick. They also finished the game with just under 61% of the expected goal share.

The Rangers dominated Edmonton in the second period. They outshot the Oilers 11-3, had a game-high 64% of the shot attempts, and had more than 67% of the expected goal share in the middle frame.

“We’re getting a lot of chances,” Miller said. “This is a unique start to a season, in a sense, a couple of games where we feel like we’ve really thrown a lot at the other team and we’re not getting rewarded, so I think it’s on us to make sure that the mindset stays the same in here and we don’t go off the grid.

“We need to stay the course over time. The results will come.”

