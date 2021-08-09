Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York Rangers announced on Monday that they agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

While the team did not disclose financial parameters, TSN’s Frank Seravalli reported that the Russian goaltender’s deal is worth $22.67 million, which carries an average annual value (AAV) of $5.65 million. If that is the correct figure, it will be the most money ever handed out to an NHL goaltender on his second contract.

Shesterkin completed his first full NHL season in 2021 after a barnstorming 12-game debut — one that was long-awaited after he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 draft but continued playing professionally in Russia — toward the latter stages of the 2019-20 season that was postponed shortly after due to COVID-19.

In 47 games, he’s 26-16-3 with a .921 save percentage and 2.59 goals against average.

The 25-year-old is expected to be the second coming of Henrik Lundqvist as a staple in the crease for the Rangers for the foreseeable future.

His new deal brings the Rangers’ salary cap space for the 2021-22 season down to approximately $9 million, according to CapFriendly, which is a number to keep an eye on as the team remains linked to the likes of Buffalo Sabres star center Jack Eichel and St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko.