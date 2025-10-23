Rangers sign 2024 5th round pick Nathan Aspinall to entry level deal

Mar 22, 2025; New York, New York, USA; A general view of Madison Square Garden during warmups before a game between the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers have signed forward Nathan Aspinall to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Thursday.

Aspinall, 19, currently leads the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Flint Firebirds with six goals and 10 points in six games played.

The 6-foot-7, 194-pound forward is coming off a career season in juniors, in which he recorded 30 assists and 47 points in 62 games played.

Across four seasons with Flint, Aspinall has tallied 42 goals and 95 points. He set OHL career highs in goals (18) and games played (65) in 2023-24.

Following the OHL season, Aspinall appeared in five games with the Rangers’ AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, on an amateur tryout.

He was drafted by the Blueshirts in the fifth round, 159th overall, in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

