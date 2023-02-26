Rangers make important in-game roster adjustment to fit Patrick Kane blockbuster

Following the injury to Ryan Lindgren on Saturday, there was an outside, but small chance the Rangers would be able to fit the cap requirements necessary to complete the incoming deal for Patrick Kane as early as Wednesday.

It appears New York isn’t waiting any longer on acquiring the 3x Stanley Cup Winner.

According to Arthur Staple of the Athletic, the Rangers will not play Braden Schneider or recently called-up forward Ryan Carpenter in Sunday’s contest against the Kings.

One of the two players are expected to be sent down on Monday which would leave the team with enough cap space to complete the trade that would send Patrick Kane to the Rangers on Wednesday. While both Schneider and Carpenter are on the Rangers’ bench, they are expected to sit in the game against the Kings accordingly.

To fit the NHL’s CBA rules for available skaters per game, the Blueshirts had called up Cartpenter but do not have to play him to keep him healthy to be sent back down.

Wednesday would be and has been the earliest day that the team would be able to acquire Kane. With the injury to Ryan Lindgren and recent trades though, the thought would be that the trade would be needed to be pushed off a day.

New York is no longer in the business of waiting as the race for the Stanley Cup playoffs heats up.

