Jan 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) reacts after being skated into by Utah Mammoth right wing JJ Peterka (77) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Shesterkin left the game with an injury after the play. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

An already challenging first season of the Mike Sullivan era took a turn for the worse when the New York Rangers placed star defenseman Adam Fox on long-term injured reserve and netminder Igor Shesterkin on IR.

Shesterkin suffered a lower-body injury during Monday’s 3-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth when he was run into by JJ Peterka while making a save midway through the first period.

The point of contact appeared to be Shesterkin’s right leg, which was hit into by Peterka’s skate before the two awkwardly crashed into the net. But after he laid on the ice for a few moments, he was unable to put any weight on his left leg while being helped off the ice by team trainers.

In 34 starts this season, the former Vezina Trophy winner has a .913 save percentage and a 2.45 goals-against average.Veteran Jonathan Quick will man the crease as the primary starter during Shesterkin’s absence.

Fox’s injury designation comes as a more of a surprise. He missed just over a month due to a shoulder injury and returned on New Year’s Eve, only to play in three games before suffering an apparent lower-body injury.

When he picked it up during Monday’s matchup against the Mammoth, though, is unclear. He played the entire game, logging 23 minutes of ice time.

With an LTIR designation, Fox will have to miss a minimum of 10 games, making his earliest potential return date Jan. 29 against the Islanders. That would leave only three games before the Olympic break, which puts the NHL on hiatus for three weeks in February.

Fox was in serious consideration for Team USA, as the former Norris Trophy winner still ranks third on the Rangers with 28 points in 30 games, but ultimately did not make it.

For more on the Rangers, visit AMNY.com