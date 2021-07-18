Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Hockey

Rangers tip hand in submitted Expansion Draft list

By
0
comments
Posted on
Colin Blackwell Rangers
Colin Blackwell was left exposed by the Rangers ahead of Wednesday's Expansion Draft.
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers didn’t have as nearly a difficult task in submitting their lists of protected and available players ahead of Wednesday’s Expansion Draft, which will see the brand-new Seattle Kraken choose one member from their ranks. 

On Sunday morning, the NHL released each of the 30 teams’ protected and available players lists, with the Rangers opting to protect seven forwards, three defensemen, and one goalie from the Kraken.

Rangers protected list

  • Pavel Buchnevich (F)
  • Filip Chytil (F)
  • Chris Kreider (F)
  • Artemi Panarin (F)
  • Kevin Rooney (F)
  • Ryan Strome (F)
  • Mika Zibanejad (F)
  • Libor Hájek (D)
  • Ryan Lindgren (D)
  • Jacob Trouba (D)
  • Alexandar Georgiev (G)

The only major question that was coming out of Rangers camp ahead of the list’s submittal was which forward would be the seventh one protected. 

Rooney was more of a surprising choice, considering he only posted 14 points in 54 games last season while the likes of Julian Gauthier, Colin Blackwell, and the newly-acquired Barclay Goodrow were left exposed. 

Gauthier and Blackwell appear to be the two most likely candidates that will be picked up by the Kraken while Goodrow and the Rangers are expected to come to terms on a new deal sometime over the next two weeks after the restricted free agent was acquired from the defending Stanley Cup-champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, per USA Today’s Vince Mercogliano.

The Rangers had a far smaller pool of players to decide from, though, considering its deep ranks of young players. Those in their first two years of professional service time are exempt from the Expansion Draft, which means the Rangers did not have to worry about a number of franchise cornerstones including last year’s No. 1 pick, Alexis Lafreniere, Vitali Kravtsov, Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox, K’Andre Miller, and franchise goalie of the future, Igor Shesterkin. 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC