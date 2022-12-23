NFL Week 16: Baltimore Ravens vs Atlanta Falcons preview, picks, odds, more

Week 16 of the NFL continues as the Christmas Eve slate of games begins with a flurry of matchups, including one between the 5-9 Atlanta Falcons, who are in Baltimore to face off against the Ravens.

Atlanta Falcons (5-9) @ Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

@ M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch:

DATE: Saturday, December 24th

TIME: 1:00 p.m. ET

CHANNEL: Fox

Betting Stats:

MONEYLINE: Atlanta (+230), Baltimore (-275)

SPREAD: Baltimore -6.5 (-110)

OVER/UNDER:

Matchup:

It’s a battle of the birds this Christmas Eve as the Atlanta Falcons travel up to face the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens. The injury bug has bit Baltimore this season and bit them hard, and yet, they remain in the hunt to win the AFC North as they are just one game behind Burrow’s Bengals.

They may be missing their signal caller, but the Ravens are truly built on the back of a strong running game and an even stronger defense. The rushing attack will miss Jackson’s presence, but they have a suitable rushing replacement in J.K. Dobbins, who is back on track with 245 rushing yards in his last two games.

For Calais Campbell, while his presence will be missed, it’s essentially a carousel of talented defenders in Baltimore’s camp. From Justin Houston and Justin Madubuike to Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith, there is no shortage of talent to disrupt the Falcons’ offense from the first kickoff, but does Atlanta have what it takes to counter-punch?

Outlook is not so good.

The resilient team will face an also depleted Atlanta Falcons team who will once again roll out rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder who is coming off of his first start — which was one to forget — against the New Orleans Saints.

He’s a rookie QB who was selected in the third round, and that should absolutely be remembered. This isn’t to shame or lambast him, but it is to point out that Ridder will need all the help he can get, not just from his fellow players either, but from the coaching staff as well.

Falcons’ head coach Arthur Smith will have to pull every trick and a few more for good measure to have a shot in this game. A reliance on Cordarrelle Patterson in a variety of roles is almost a certainty ahead of the matchup.

There are no two ways about it; this game is shaping up to be a rough one for Atlanta even before kickoff and even without Lamar under center for the Ravens.

Pick:

Baltimore 23 Atlanta 9

For more NFL coverage, like this Ravens and Falcons preview, visit amNY Sports