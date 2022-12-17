NFL Week 15: Ravens vs Browns preview, odds, top prop bets, more

It’s Ravens vs Browns, it’s an AFC North clash. With Lamar Jackson on the mend, Ravens backup Tyler Huntley gets another shot against the Browns and the rest of the Dawg Pound in Week 15 action this Sunday.

Ravens vs Browns preview

Game Details:

Location: First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, OH

Time: Saturday, December 17th at 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC/NFL Network



Betting Stats:

SPREAD: CLEVELAND -2.5

OVER/UNDER : 38.5

MONEYLINE: BAL (+130), CLE (+154)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings

Matchup:

This one is all about the passing game. It’s probably not what you were expecting to hear, but whoever has more success through the air will come out of this with a victory. So let’s talk about the most important passer: Deshaun Watson.

Watson just hasn’t been good since his return, but he has to shake the rust at some point. The question is, will that come against a Baltimore Ravens unit boasting a backup quarterback in Huntley and the 26th-ranked passing defense in the NFL?

While Baltimore’s passing defense has been less than stellar, they rank 2nd on third down, allowing a conversion just 32.3% of the time, and 5th in sacks with 39.

Cleveland’s issue becomes even more complicated when you realize their formula for victory may need to come without their lauded rushing attack, given the Raven’s defense also ranks 3rd in rushing yards allowed per game (81.2 YPG).

I’m not telling you to bench Nick Chubb for the first round of your fantasy playoffs, but if Cleveland even needed Watson to return to form, it’s today at 4:30p.

It’s reflected in the o/u points, but this should turn into a ball possession slog. Cleveland and Baltimore rank 31st and 30th, respectively, in average time of possession. In other words, in a game where neither team has been particularly successful at holding onto the ball, someone will have to hold onto the ball the longest.

You’re getting a ton of value out of the Ravens as underdogs. The AFC North division leaders are ranked 4th best (87.3) in overall grade according to PFF and 2nd best, behind only the Philadelphia Eagles, in pass blocking (78.3), which is excellent news for Huntley.

Of course, this will be the second time these two meet, with the Ravens claiming game one by a narrow three-point margin, but much has changed. Both teams are trotting out new quarterbacks, and Cleveland’s desperately clinging to any sliver of playoffs hopes. It must be December because here we go again with a cold AFC North matchup.

Speaking of, if you’re looking for a weather edge, it’ll be cloudy, 34.1 F, with gusts up to 11.4 mph. With two teams used to the cold, not much to see here.

Pick

Baltimore 28 Cleveland 21

Top Player Props

We’ll give you even more with some player props that frankly jumped off the screen of my iPhone 8.

Tyler Huntley – Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Interestingly enough, Cleveland has allowed the least rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks in 2022 at just 8.6 yards per game. Still, Huntley knows how to get on his horse, and Myles Garrett will likely have him on the move.

I like the idea of constant pressure forcing Huntley to win this game with his legs, not to mention the odds are almost three-to-one. Easy money.

Where to bet: on FanDuel, you can get this at +290

Deshaun Watson – Over 217.5 passing yards

You can throw on the Baltimore Ravens, and if Watson’s ever going to prove he’s worth the $230MM he making, this is an excellent place to get started.

He’s averaged 203.5 passing yards per game over his first two starts, and as mentioned, the Ravens are allowing almost 250 yards through the air per game. Let’s meet in the middle.

It doesn’t hurt that you’re getting plus odds,

Where to bet: +105 on DraftKings

Mark Andrews – 75+ Receiving Yards

Mark Andrews has been quiet since the Jackson injury, with just 35 YPG since Huntley took over. Still, the targets have been there; they just haven’t connected.

If Andrews can draw a similar six to seven targets, he could run away with this game. I like Andrew, and I love the odds. Have you ever heard the thing about backup quarterbacks and their tight ends?

Where to bet: +300 on Pointsbet

