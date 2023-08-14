Quantcast
Rays’ Wander Franco kept home as MLB looks into allegations of inappropriate relationship with 14-year-old

The Tampa Bay Rays revealed that Major League Baseball is looking into social media posts alleging that star shortstop Wander Franco has been in an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old. 

“During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco,” the Rays’ statement read. “We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.”

Franco had a scheduled day off on Sunday, according to manager Kevin Cash, but did not travel with the team to San Francisco for an upcoming series against the Giants. 

On the very same day, now-deleted posts on X (formerly Twitter) alleged that the 22-year-old Franco was involved with a minor.

On his Instagram Live, Franco denied the allegations.

“They say that I’m in public with a little girl, that I’m running around with a minor,” Franco said (h/t Jay Recher). “People don’t know what to do with their time. They don’t know what they’re talking about. That’s why I prefer to be on my side and not get involved with anybody.”

Cash said he was made aware of the allegations but declined to comment, as did general manager Peter Bendix, per the Tampa Bay Times.

Franco signed an 11-year contract worth $182 million in November 2021 with the Rays, which includes a team option for 2033 that could be worth $223 million. 

