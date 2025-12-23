ONLY IN AMNEWYORK

What once seemed like an unattainable dream for Paul Sokoloff is now here for the taking.

The 16-year-old Brooklyn native has developed into one of the next prominent US soccer prospects after spending eight years in the New York Red Bulls’ academy, and Tuesday provided another milestone in his young career when he agreed to a two-year MLS NEXT Pro contract with Red Bulls II — the second team of the Major League Soccer side. He will join the first team on an MLS contract as a homegrown starting in 2028 through the 2030 campaign.

The midfielder’s meteoric rise has already featured numerous recognitions by the US Soccer Federation. He captained the Americans’ U-15 squad to the Vlatko Markovic Tournament title last year. He then made four appearances with the U-16 national team, scoring three goals in four matches. In August, he made his MLS NEXT Pro debut for Michael Bradley’s second team. In November, he was called into the United States’ U-17 international training camp in Dubai.

“To continue getting call-ups to this age group when the majority of the team is playing in Europe or has signed a pro contract, and to make my debut and get this offer, all those things happening in quick succession really made me realize that it was right there in front of me,” Sokoloff told amNewYork in an exclusive interview. “I now know how possible my dream really is. Growing up, I had this whole idea that I wanted to play pro. I wanted to play for the Red Bulls. I think I did a good job when I was younger at taking it step by step and not looking too far ahead.”

New York City is ingrained in every fiber of Sokoloff’s being. The Brooklyn native grew up attending Red Bulls games with his family before joining its academy ranks at eight years old.

The “hustle and bustle” has molded him. So has the blue-collar makeup of the majority of its residents.

“There’s this mentality of the city, the way everyone has a chip on their shoulder — that’s something I love and embrace,” he said. “That translates into my game and who I am as a person.”

He has needed it, too.

Sokoloff is in no way the prototypical can’t-miss youngster coming up through the Red Bulls and American ranks. He was the first to tell me that he is not the biggest, nor the tallest, nor the fastest, but he makes up for it with “passion and leadership, grit and determination.”

“I’m not really like any of the guys that have come up as a homegrown at Red Bull before,” he continued. “Growing up, there was this big stereotype that Red Bull looks for big, fast, physical guys that love to press. That’s still true, it’s part of our identity… but we try to play more football now… I’m a smaller player. I’m not the best physically, not the tallest, not the strongest, not the fastest, but I think I read the game well. I’m very good with the ball on the dribble, and I can create chances, score a lot of goals for an attacking midfielder. I just like to entertain people. I’d like to think that I’m fun to watch.”

His skill set suggests he will excel in Bradley’s system after being promoted from second-team manager to first-team head coach earlier this month. As one of the most decorated American midfielders in the country’s soccer-playing history, the 38-year-old first-time head coach promises to bring a far more aggressive and offensive style to the entire Red Bulls system.

“With that change in style, I think that benefits me. You can tell how much [Bradley] focuses on that,” Sokoloff said. “He likes to call them football sessions where we just go out, and everything’s involved with, how do we play with the ball? The pressing against-the-ball mentality is already there.”

Success with New York should translate to continued looks with the youth national team. While Sokoloff hopes to establish himself quickly as an every-match option with Red Bull II, his sights are also firmly set on representing the United States at the U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

“I’ve been involved with the national team for a while, and that’s something that I hope to continue,” he said. “It gives me a lot of pride to represent the country. I just hope to start and end the year with those call-ups and to be at those trips. That would mean a lot to me.”

