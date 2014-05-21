Re-examining the Mets and Yankees free agent signings

Since Thursday is the two month mark of the MLB season, which began in Australia when the Dodgers opened up …

Since Thursday is the two month mark of the MLB season, which began in Australia when the Dodgers opened up against the Diamondbacks, amNewYork thought it would be fun to revisit the free agent acquisitions made by the New York teams.

Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees, Seven years, $155 million

Even though Tanaka lost for the first time on Tuesday since August 2012 — in Japan — he is still by far the ace of the staff. Now 6-1 with a 2.39 ERA and on pace for more than 200 strikeouts, Tanaka is everything the Yankees could have hoped for and then some. In the wake of injuries to CC Sabathia, Michael Pineda and Ivan Nova, Tanaka now has to be the guy to carry this team to the playoffs.

Curtis Granderson, Mets, Four years, $60 million

The Grandy Man sorely misses hitting in Yankee Stadium. In fact, of his six home runs this season, two were hit in the Bronx during the Subway Series. Granderson, who is hitting just .205, is drawing comparisons to former Mets bust Jason Bay.

Carlos Beltran, Yankees, Three years, $45 million

Beltran’s first year in the Bronx is turning out to be reminiscent of his years in Queens, where he spent a good portion of his time on the disabled list. The 37-year-old right fielder landed on the DL due to a bone spur in his right elbow which may require surgery. When healthy, Beltran hit an underwhelming .234 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 33 games.

Bartolo Colon, Mets, Two years, $20 million

Colon was supposed to be a front of the rotation starter who would fill the void for ace Matt Harvey, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and will not pitch until August at the earliest. Instead, Colon has been the Mets’ worst starter, allowing the most earned runs in the NL entering Wednesday’s games, to the tune of a 5.34 ERA. The 40-year-old hasn’t been fooling anyone, as opposing batters are hitting .300 against him.

Jacoby Ellsbury, Yankees, Seven years, $153 million

The new center fielder started off red hot, but has found himself in a huge slump of late. Through May 3, Ellsbury was batting .346 with one home run and 14 RBIs, but has hit .127 with no homers or RBIs since. He has stolen just one base in that time frame, compared to 10 before. He should straighten it out as long as he can stay healthy, as he is a career .296 hitter.

Brian McCann, Yankees, Five years, $85 million

McCann, the declining and overpaid backstop, has not lived up to expectations thus far with the Bombers, hitting just .224 with six home runs and 21 RBIs. Even worse is his .274 on-base percentage, as he has drawn just seven walks all year. His 5.7% walk rate is a career-low.

Chris Young, Mets, One year, $7.25 million

For $775,000 more, the Mets could have had Nelson Cruz, who is second in baseball with 13 HR. Instead, they have Young, who is hitting .212 with three homers and 11 RBIs.