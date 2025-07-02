Red Bull ‘Dance Your Style’ turns NYC into freestyle battleground

The city that never sleeps turned into the city that never stopped dancing on Saturday night as Red Bull’s “Dance Your Style” qualifier took over Webster Hall on June 28, turning the iconic East Village venue into a full-blown freestyle battleground. Plenty of talented dancers hit the floor, but by the end of the night, it was Arsenal who won over the crowd and walked away with the New York City title.

The concept behind “Dance Your Style” is simple: one-on-one battles, no judges, no set routines. The DJ picks random tracks, and the crowd picks the winner. If you can adapt to the music and get the room on its feet, you advance. If not, you’re out. The format puts a spotlight on creativity, personality, and crowd control.

Arsenal brought it all to the dance floor. With explosive movement, smart musical timing, and a fearless attitude, he had Webster Hall locked in every time he stepped on the floor. He’ll now represent New York at the East USA Regional in Kansas City. If he wins there, it’s on to the US National Final in San Francisco and possibly the World Final in Los Angeles this October.

One fan in the crowd summed it up perfectly.

“This is Red Bull,” they said. “You go on their Instagram on a random Wednesday, and someone’s doing something insane. I wanted more backflips, but I’ll definitely be back. This was crazy. And Arsenal was the real deal.”

Some attendees were longtime fans of the series, while others came simply to experience the energy. Kimberly, attending her second Red Bull dance event, said she first discovered the brand through Instagram reels. Initially drawn in by extreme sports content, she quickly fell in love with the dance battles.

“It’s well organized,” she said. “I love the free drinks, the voting system is cool, and the crowd is super chill. It’s crowded but not overwhelming.”

Many newcomers felt that same energy.

“I’m here to support my friends and all the dancers who put their heart and soul into the moment,” one person said. “My favorite part was watching the Ladies of Hip-Hop and the Council Women perform. Their bond felt unbreakable; they were honoring women and dancers all over the world.”

For the dancers, the night was about more than just winning.

“I’m from the city, so it means I’m repping my culture,” Solo said. “A lot of people say they’re from somewhere else, but I was born and raised here. New York is my culture. That’s my dream.”

For Solo, preparing for the battle was just as instinctive as his connection to the city. “There’s no real prep,” he explained. “You just train your craft. Put your music on shuffle and dance from song to song. You get comfortable moving to anything.”

And that’s exactly what “Dance Your Style” is all about. No scripts, no routines. Just pure expression and a crowd that keeps it real.

With Arsenal moving on to represent New York and a wave of fresh talent making their mark, Saturday night at Webster Hall proved once again that New York’s dance scene is alive and thriving.

If you missed it, don’t worry, the beat will be back.

For more like this Red Bull “Dance Your Style” feature, visit AMNY.com