Red Bull New York still involved in transfer market with defensive questions looming

Red Bull New York’s less-than-inspiring preseason is complete, and with less than a week to go before the start of the 2026 Major League Soccer season, their back line is still very much incomplete.

There is an alarming need for established center-backs after the club traded former captain Sean Nealis, parted ways with German veteran Alexander Hack after an unsuccessful stint, and sold up-and-coming Swedish star Noah Eile for a club-record fee for a defender to English Championship side Bristol City.

Sources tell amNewYork that Red Bull is still heavily involved in the transfer market for help at the position, adding that a few “things are in motion,” but nothing is particularly close at this time.

At 32, Tim Parker, who reunited with New York last season, is no longer the stalwart he once was. The only new signing at center-back this winter so far, Robert Voloder, has plenty to prove, too, after his 2025 season was cut to just 18 matches with Sporting Kansas City because of a broken collarbone.

Those are the only two natural center-backs on the roster, with first-year head coach Michael Bradley using Dylan Nealis, a natural right-back, in the center of Red Bull’s defense throughout the preseason.

It is the final significant void that has yet to be addressed by first-year head of sport Julian de Guzman. While New York’s offseason has been headlined by the signings of attacking wingers Cade Cowell and Jose Ruvalcaba, the outside of the defense has received an additional boost of youthful talent. Red Bull first brought in 22-year-old Justin Che from Danish side Brøndby before acquiring Canadian international Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty from CF Montreal last week.

Theoretically, that creates the necessary depth to shift Nealis to the center-back position — and he served admirably in a handful of appearances there last season. But a club that is keen on proving that it wants to do more than simply qualify for the MLS playoffs would ideally prefer a proven, resolute option in the middle of the back line.

