Red Bull New York round-up: Latest on Serge Ngoma; Julian Hall nabs silverware

Aug 24, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Serge Ngoma (81) kick the ball away from Charlotte FC defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (2) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Red Bull New York winger Serge Ngoma is away from the club, exploring loan options in Alabama, sources with knowledge of the situation tell amNewYork.

As of now, Ngoma is in talks with Birmingham Legion FC of the USL Championship, the second tier of the United States’ soccer pyramid, directly beneath MLS. Nothing has been finalized yet, but as of Tuesday, it appears to be the most likely destination.

The 20-year-old has fallen out of rotation at a position that received significant reinforcements during the offseason when Cade Cowell and Jorge Ruvalcaba were brought in from Liga MX. He had struggled to assert himself in the side regardless, and numerous injuries certainly did not help build any momentum, including knee surgery in 2024.

He scored four goals in 43 appearances across all competitions with New York.

Hall wins Matchday 1 honors

Striker Julian Hall was named MLS Player of the Matchday after his two-goal outing in New York’s season-opening 2-1 victory over Orlando on Saturday night.

At 17 years, 336 days, Hall is the sixth-youngest player in league history to win the award behind Freddy Adu (15 years, 342 days), Santino Quaranta (16 years, 275 days), Cowell (17 years, 201 days) who at the time was with the San Jose Earthquakes, Aphonso Davies (17 years, 222 days), and Jozy Altidore (17 years, 288 days).

Hall headlined a Red Bull lineup that featured two other youngsters in 17-year-old defender Matthew Dos Santos and 16-year-old midfielder Adri Mehmeti. It was the first time in MLS history that a team fielded a starting lineup featuring three players aged 17 or younger.

Mehmeti, who made his MLS debut in Orlando on Saturday night, was named to the Team of the Matchday alongside Hall and nine others from around the league. He assisted on Hall’s second goal of the match, which made him the second-youngest player in franchise history to record a helper in an MLS match (16 years, 321 days).

For more on Red Bull New York, visit AMNY.com