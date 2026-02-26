Quantcast
New York Red Bulls

Red Bull New York sign Belgian youngster Joyeux Masanka Bungi on loan from RB Leipzig

By Posted on
Joyeux Masanka Bungi Red Bull NEw york
Photo courtesy of Red Bull New York

Red Bull New York has signed Belgian youth international defender Joyeux Masanka Bungi from Red Bull Leipzig of the German Bundesliga on a short-term loan through June 30. 

There is no purchase option at the end of it. 

The 19-year-old is a natural midfielder who has plenty of experience at left back throughout his development. New York head coach Michael Bradley said that Bungi will be utilized as a defender during his time with the MLS side.

With Red Bull’s back line currently in flux, Bradley used Justin Che as a center back in the season opener against Orlando City and was forced to start 17-year-old Matthew Dos Santos at left back. Bungi is a more polished option out on the left and provides more depth at the position should Che have to stay at that center-back position. 

In an offseason in which they parted ways with center backs Sean Nealis, Alexander Hack, and Noah Eile — while only bringing in Robert Voloder so far — New York remains active on the transfer market with the center-back position still being a priority, sources tell amNewYork.

Joining Leipzig’s academy from KRC Genk (Belgium), Bungi scored 10 goals with eight assists across 56 appearances with the youth sides. He earned a professional contract in February of 2025 and was named to the first-team matchday squad for the first time in December for a match against Union Berlin. 

The move to New York, though, will allow him to get concrete, regular playing time to help further his development toward being a key piece of a club that is one of the very best in Germany and is a perennial presence in the UEFA Champions League. 

“This is a great opportunity to mature as a player and as a person at a high level and in a new league,” RB Leipzig managing director for sport, Marcel Schäfer, said. “In New York, he’ll have the chance to get more match practice at a senior level. We believe a loan move to MLS can accelerate his development, and we see his future in Leipzig afterwards.”

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020. He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA). He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA) and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

