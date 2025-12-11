Red Bull New York trade Peter Stroud to Minnesota

Red Bull New York is trading midfielder Peter Stroud to Minnesota United for $475,000 in general allocation money (GAM), a source confirmed with amNewYork on Thursday.

Tom Bogert of The Athletic first reported the deal.

Stroud, 23, appeared in 32 matches for New York in all competitions this season, recording three assists. A full season of work was a positive development after missing most of 2024 with a significant ankle injury that required surgery.

But Red Bull is in the midst of significant change this offseason after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference and missing the playoffs for the first time in 16 years. It prompted the dismissal of head coach Sandro Schwarz, while head of sport Jochen Schneider departed to be with his family in Europe.

Schneider’s replacement, Julian de Guzman, has promised a new-look Red Bull side in 2026, and the trading of Stroud is the first significant non-end-of-season roster decision to suggest just that.

A need for extra attacking flair is a necessity behind striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and midfielder Emil Forsberg. Winger Lewis Morgan is still very much in the organization’s plans, but long-term injuries in two of the last three seasons call for the establishment of legitimate depth.

After Morgan was limited to just three appearances in 2025, Red Bull was forced to roll with the likes of the young Mohamed Sofo rather than a proven talent to keep the attack afloat.

New York has been linked with multiple big-name transfers this winter, including a pair of US national talents in Cade Cowell, currently of Chivas Guadalajara in Mexico, and Luca de la Torre, who recently returned from Spanish side Celta Vigo.

Meanwhile, other key departures appear to be on the horizon, specifically holding midfielder Daniel Edelman.

