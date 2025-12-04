Red Bulls, Cade Cowell in advanced talks

Chivas de Guadalajara and American international winger Cade Cowell is in advanced talks to join the New York Red Bulls, per multiple reports.

According to Tom Bogert of The Athletic, the deal would begin with an initial loan.

The 22-year-old signed with the Mexican club last year from the San Jose Earthquakes on a $4 million deal. After showing promise last year, he has only started four matches this season, combining to record 11 goals and four assists across 68 appearances.

Significant changes are underway in New York, with Julian de Guzman taking over as the new head of sport from Jochen Schneider and a search for a new head coach nearing its conclusion. Michael Bradley is believed to be the front-runner for the gig.

With a new, attacking-heavy system impending, the Red Bulls are in need of more firepower down the wings to support striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Lewis Morgan remains firmly in the club’s plans, a source told amNewYork, despite injuries derailing his campaign for the second time in three years. The 2024 MLS Comeback Player of the Year is undeniable when healthy, even getting a call to the Scottish national team for last year’s European Championships.

Proven talent behind him on the depth chart is thin, and de Guzman has already made significant promises to add attacking menace to a roster that relied too heavily on Choupo-Moting and veteran midfielder Emil Forsberg.

The lack of depth up front was one of the main reasons why New York missed the MLS playoffs for the first time in 16 years, ultimately leading to the dismissal of head coach Sandro Schwarz.

