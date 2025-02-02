Red Bulls bringing deeper team into 2025 season on heels of MLS Cup Final appearance

HARRISON, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 3: Emil Forsberg #10 of New York Red Bulls celebrates winning on penalty kicks after a tie in regulation play game two in the first round of the 2024 MLS Playoffs the 2024 MLS Playoffs against Columbus Crew at Red Bull Arena on November 3, 2024 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Ira L. Black – Corbis/Getty Images)

This has been one of the busier offseasons for the New York Red Bulls in recent memory.

Nearly two months after losing the 2024 MLS Cup Final to the Los Angeles Galaxy, a squad that has undergone significant changes in a short stretch completed the first portion of their preseason work in Florida and prepared to head out to California for more exhibition matches with just three weeks remaining until the start of the 2025 campaign.

The overarching difference between the two rosters is an abundance of depth that has been brought in.

“At this moment, I would say yes [we are deeper than we were last year],” Red Bulls head coach Sandro Schwarz said. “I’m very satisfied. We did everything. We had great conversations with the club, with the Red Bull board. It was great to see. Now, it’s important to work hard… It seems we have a lot of good players at this moment.”

The back line has been revamped. The young American star and left-back John Tolkin was sold to Bundesliga side Holstein Keil just weeks after center-back Andres Reyes was sold to San Diego FC.

“This was [Tolkin’s] biggest wish to go to Europe,” Schwarz said. “In the end, that’s his decision when we are doing this step… This is what we have to respect. He’s a great guy, and we wish him all the best.”

In a lineup that could potentially feature three center-backs, the Red Bulls brought in long-time Bundesliga defender Alexander Hack, who spent seven seasons with Mainz and was coached by Schwarz for 68 games.

“I’m an aggressive player, but I also love to play football,” Hack, who spent parts of last year in Saudi Arabia, said. “I love to play a clear ball on the field. They will also get a loud speaker on the field. I’m very loud.”

To supplement the blow of losing Tolkin, New York brought in Canadian international Raheem Edwards, previously of CF Montreal, and Chilean international Marcelo Morales — both of whom could play wing-back on the left.

The new trio joins a defense that already features key contributors in the Nealis brothers, Sean and Dylan, the young Swede Noah Eile, and the versatile Cameron Harper.

“Very, very good, the behavior,” Schwarz said about his defense heading toward the new season. “Especially from the three center-backs, but the whole team how we worked together and chased together as well [in preseason]. My confidence is full for these guys.”

The short offseason also saw the Red Bulls sell their top two established strikers. Elias Manoel was sold to Real Salt Lake before Dante Vanzeir, a former record signing, was sent back to Belgium with KAA Gent.

Two weeks after their MLS Cup Final loss, New York made the signing of former Bayern Munich and PSG striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting official, which supplies a significant punch up top. While the Cameroonian international is 35 years old, he is just two years removed from scoring 10 goals in 19 Bundesliga matches with the German giants Bayern Munich.

While the Red Bulls also signed the 20-year-old Polish striker Wiktor Bogacz, Choupo-Moting is expected, for now, to carry the bulk of the attacking load in New York — a significant responsibility for a player his age and something that Schwarz and his coaching staff will monitor.

“When you see him now every day… he’s a great character, a great person,” Schwarz said. “With his quality, it’s good that we can see this in every training session. We have a lot of games [this year]… so this is what we have to handle, the load for all these guys, because I’m pretty sure we are going to need everyone on our roster, whether if he’s 15, 16, 17 years old or 33, 35 years old.”

