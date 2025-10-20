Red Bulls notes: Nothing Emam Ashour front, Timo Werner still an option?

There is nothing brewing between the New York Red Bulls and Egyptian midfielder Emam Ashour, a source with knowledge of the situation tells amNewYork.

Reports emerging from Africa, specifically AfricaFoot, alleged that the Red Bulls had approached Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly about a six-month loan with an option to purchase afterward.

That, however, is not the case at this time.

An avenue between Egypt and Major League Soccer in the United States is being established, most notably with the Columbus Crew inking striker Wessam Abou Ali, also from Al Ahly.

Ashour has scored 25 goals in 71 appearances with Al Ahly, which included time in each of the last two FIFA Club World Cups in 2023 and 2025, the latter taking place in the United States.

The Red Bulls are undoubtedly looking to tweak its roster after a disappointing campaign resulted in their first playoff miss in 16 years. There had been a considerable lack of game-changing offense outside ex-Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, especially with Scottish international Lewis Morgan missing all but three matches due to multiple injuries.

While the interest in Ashour appear low, the possibility of the Red Bulls remounting a pursuit of ex-German international Timo Werner is something to watch this offseason.

The 29-year-old has fought his way back into the Red Bull Leipzig side, but a move in the January transfer window is imminent, and New York is still believed to be a potential suitor.

Werner and the Red Bulls have been in extended talks over the last year, with a move nearly being completed before the closing of the August transfer window. However, the sides could not agree on wages, forcing the two parties to abandon the potential move. Even then, though, a source told amNewYork that Werner and the MLS side could return to the negotiating table this winter.

By no means does this make the Red Bulls the favorites. Werner’s ability to get back into the Leipzig side after being written off could open doors for other offers from Bundesliga clubs, or even those in England, France, or Spain. Werner joined English giants Chelsea in 2020 and spent a miserable loan spell with London side Tottenham last year.

Staying in a more notable European league would offer increased chances of getting back into the German national team that he once was a regular in.

