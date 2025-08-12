Red Bulls’ Lewis Morgan on track for late August, early September return

HARRISON, NEW JERSEY – MAY 11: Lewis Morgan #9 of the New York Red Bulls advances the ball during the second half against the New England Revolution at Red Bull Arena on May 11, 2024 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

New York Red Bulls star forward Lewis Morgan is on track for a late-August, early-September return from a quad injury, head coach Sandro Schwarz confirmed on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Scottish international has returned to soccer activities and begun individual training, which Schwarz labeled as a “great sign.” He is expected to be available following New York’s Aug. 30 match against the Columbus Crew.

Morgan ran into trouble with the quad in late June during his second appearance back from a knee injury he suffered in training before the 2026 MLS season home opener on March 1. The injury required surgery, which kept him shelved for nearly four months.

While rehabbing his quad, he returned to the United Kingdom to acquire his green card to become a permanent resident of the United States, returning to New York last week, per a source. The decision means he will no longer take up one of the Red Bulls’ international roster spots.

Morgan was coming off a 2024 campaign in which he won MLS Comeback Player of the Year after netting 13 goals. He missed all but five matches in 2023 after suffering a rare and recurring hip injury.

His long-standing absence has forced Red Bulls head coach Sandro Schwarz to improvise, largely giving the 20-year-old Ghanaian striker Mohammed Sofo an opportunity with the first team. Sofo has taken advantage, scoring eight goals in 21 matches across all competitions.

Still, the void left by Morgan has been a difficult one to fill. His contributions played a direct role in getting the Red Bulls to the MLS Cup Final last season. Through 26 league matches, New York sits outside of an Eastern Conference playoff spot in 10th place, level on points with Chicago Fire for the ninth and final postseason berth, but trailing by total number of goals scored.

