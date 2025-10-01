Red Bulls miss playoffs for first time in 16 years

The New York Red Bulls’ active North American record of 15-straight MLS playoff appearances is no more.

With the Chicago Fire’s 5-3 victory over Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami on Tuesday night, New York was eliminated from postseason contention with two matches left to play in the regular season.

The Red Bulls’ fate was all but set on Saturday night when they lost to rivals NYCFC 3-2 to drop five points back of ninth-place Chicago after it beat the Columbus Crew later that evening.

Chicago’s win over Miami puts them eight points clear.

New York’s regression was undeniable this season, even if it has muddled in mediocrity for the majority of its playoff streak. Finishing with the Eastern Conference’s No. 7 seed last year with 47 points, Sandro Schwarz’s men went on a miracle run to the MLS Cup Final before losing to the Los Angeles Galaxy.

With two games remaining, they have 43 points, unable to generate much stability while dealing with the long-term absence of Lewis Morgan, inconsistent goal scoring, and a defense that lacked the franchise’s usual mettle.

“It’s not a big gap [compared to last year],” Schwarz, who is finishing up his second year as head coach, said. “I know everyone is disappointed to not [qualify for the playoffs], but with some injuries and without some moments… It’s not the biggest surprise.”

The last time the Red Bulls missed the playoffs was in 2009, which also came one season after making a run to the Cup Final. The franchise, which is an original member of MLS, has yet to win a championship.

