Red Bulls looking to break Philadelphia drought in US Open Cup quarterfinals

Jun 25, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Red Bulls midfielder Wikelman Carmona (19) and New York Red Bulls forward Mohammed Sofo (37) celebrate a goal against Toronto FC during the first half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Seven months after losing out on their first major trophy, the MLS Cup, the New York Red Bulls are just three wins away from winning their first-ever US Open Cup — the longest American soccer competition dating back to 1913.

But first, they have to slay another dragon in the Philadelphia Union, a team they have not beaten since September of 2019, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday night at Subaru Park in Philly.

“I think them being a team that’s obviously a rival and close by, you hear the fans for sure,” midfielder Peter Stroud said. “You know in the back of your mind that we’ve struggled against them, and it definitely nags you as a player, and it’s important we turn that around, and we have a good opportunity to do that this week.”

It has been 14 consecutive matches in which the Red Bulls have failed to defeat Philadelphia. Nine of those have been losses, including eliminatinos in the 2019 and 2021 MLS Playoff qualifying rounds and the 2023 Leagues Cup Round of 16.

On the precipice of competing for a trophy, it is a trend New York is desperate to end.

“I keep it in the back of my mind,” midfielder Daniel Edelman said. “It’s exhilarating when you play against Philly. I don’t think I’ve won against them in my four years. It’s like ‘Oh, wow, we play Philly again.’ You look forward to the next time going to play against them, and it’s here. It’s now. I want to change the script right now. The team does too, and we have nothing to lose. Let’s go for it.”

Recent dominance aside, Philadelphia is also enjoying a resurgent season in MLS play. After finishing in 12th in the Eastern Conference and missing the playoffs last season, the Union sit in third place in the conference, having already won three more games in 13 fewer matches than 2024.

They have hit some turbulence as of late, though, dropping each of its last two matches, including a 1-0 loss to Nashville on Saturday. They have scoerd just one goal in their last three matches.

Perhaps the timing is just right for the Red Bulls to pounce, who are trying to break a four-match winless streak of its own.

“The club and the fans deserve a trophy,” Edelman said. “We all have that common goal right now, especially the guys from last year losing in the MLS Cup Final. This is a great chance.”

For more on the Red Bulls, visit AMNY.com