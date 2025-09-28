Red Bulls investigating alleged fan abuse toward Raheem Edwards

Aug 30, 2025; Harrison, New Jersey, USA;Columbus Crew defender Andres Herrera (2) plays the ball against New York Red Bulls defender Raheem Edwards (44) during the second half at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Red Bulls are investigating an incident following Saturday’s Hudson River Derby loss to NYCFC at Sports Illustrated Stadium, in which Red Bulls fans allegedly used abusive language toward their own defender, Raheem Edwards.

Following New York’s 3-2 loss, which all but demolished their playoff hopes, Edwards was seen approaching the supporters’ group in the south stand of the stadium, otherwise known as the South Ward. The encounter turned heated, with Edwards returning the aggression shown by the frustrated fan base while being held back by his teammates.

“The club is aware of an incident following our match on Saturday night,” the Red Bulls said in a statement obtained by amNewYork. “We are investigating the matter at this time. The New York Red Bulls stand behind our players and always look to make the stadium a safe environment for all.”

Head coach Sandro Schwarz said he was not entirely aware of the situation during his post-match availability.

Edwards is in his first season with the Red Bulls after spending nine years with Toronto FC, Montreal, LAFC, and the Los Angeles Galaxy. The fullback was brought in as more of a depth signing, appearing in 21 league matches with 14 starts.

For more on the Red Bulls, visit AMNY.com