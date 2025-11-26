Red Bull New York part ways with Kyle Duncan, retain Peter Stroud, Sean Nealis

Nov 3, 2024; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls defender Sean Nealis (15) and Columbus Crew defender Mohamed Farsi (23) battle for control of the ball during the second half in a 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One matchat Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Red Bull New York announced a flurry of year-end roster decisions on Wednesday, which included picking up the contract options of midfielder Peter Stroud and veteran defender Sean Nealis.

Nealis had been the team’s captain until the arrival of Emil Forsberg two years ago while the young Stroud made a significant recovery from a displaced ankle injury earlier in the year.

Already having announced the departure of long-time goalkeeper Carlos Coronel, New York is parting ways with Jamaican international defender Kyle Duncan, who had spent nearly a decade with the club, and Curtis Ofori.

Goalkeeper AJ Marcucci, who is recovering from a gruesome knee injury in August, and veteran defender Tim Parker are still in conversations to remain at the club.

“We want to thank the players who will not be returning next season for their hard work and commitment to our club, and we wish them the best of luck in their next endeavors,” new head of sport Julian de Guzman. “We know there’s room for improvement, and we’ll continue evaluating the roster to ensure we’re in the best position possible.”

