Report: Knicks interviewing Mike Brown for head-coaching job, Jason Kidd still being considered

The head-coaching candidates keep cropping up for the New York Knicks

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, veteran head coach Mike Brown has an interview scheduled with the team while “strong internal interest” from members of the organization to interview Jason Kidd for the head-coaching position remains.

Brown, 50, has spent 19 seasons working in some capacity as a coach in the NBA. From 2005-2014, he held head-coaching positions with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers where he made the postseason in six of those campaigns.

In 2007, he won an Eastern Conference title with the Cavaliers before losing to the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

He currently holds an assistant-coaching role with the Golden State Warriors and won an NBA title in 2018.

The 47-year-old Kidd held head-coaching roles for five seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks from 2014-2019 before spending this season as an assistant with the Lakers.

He made the playoffs in three of those five seasons but failed to make it past the first round in two of those years.

The Hall-of-Fame point guard spent the last season of his 19-year playing career with the Knicks, helping them reach the playoffs in 2013. It’s the last time the franchise has made the postseason as their extended rebuild has failed to gain traction.

Changes at the top of the organization have been made this season, most notably with the January hiring of new president Leon Rose who will be responsible for changing the culture within the franchise.

The Knicks are expected to hire an out-of-organization candidate as their new head coach after firing David Fizdale in December and letting assistant Mike Miller see the shortened season through until its coronavirus-prompted finish.

Initial candidates on the list included established names such as Tom Thibodeau, Mike Woodson, and Kenny Atkinson. But that list has since expanded with interviews also scheduled with Jamahl Mosley, Chris Fleming, Pat Delany, Miller, Ime Udoka, and Will Hardy.