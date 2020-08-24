Report: Mets to resume play Tuesday after pair of positive COVID-19 tests

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

After a COVID-19 scare that saw one player and one staff member test positive while down in Miami, the New York Mets have had no further confirmed cases in the ensuing days and will return to play on Tuesday — as first reported by MLB Network’s Joel Sherman.

The two positive tests were revealed on Thursday while the Mets were down in Miami playing the Marlins, who had MLB’s first serious outbreak shortly after Opening Weekend when nearly half its active roster contracted the virus.

It prompted the postponement of their four-game-series-finale on Thursday against the Marlins and the three-game Subway Series at Citi Field against the Yankees.

The Mets will pick right back up against those very same Marlins in Queens on Tuesday for a four-game series, which features a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Tuesday. They will then head to the Bronx to face the Yankees, where they’ll play a doubleheader this Friday, single game Saturday, and a doubleheader Sunday. A single-game makeup will also be held on Sept. 3 to make up all three missed Citi Field Subway Series games, per Sherman.

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen is expected to address the media sometime Monday morning.