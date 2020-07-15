Report: Steve Cohen has competition for Mets as casino mogul Sheldon Adelson joins Harris, Blitzer group

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

One of the known group of bidders in pursuit of New York Mets ownership just received a major boost.

According to the New York Post’s Thornton McEnery, billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson and private equity firm Silver Lake Partners are teaming up with Joshua Harris and David Blitzer — making them that much more of a major player for the Mets.

While the 86-year-old Adelson’s gambling background would have made his chances of getting approval for majority ownership from MLB slim, working as a partner allows him to clear that hurdle while providing Harris and Blitzer with seemingly unlimited funds.

According to Forbes, Adelson’s net worth is at approximately $32 billion while Silver Lake Partners — who reportedly inquired about buying the New York Knicks from James Dolan — is a fund valued at $43 billion, per McEnery.

Their entrance into the sweepstakes provides major competition for Steve Cohen — the hedge-fund billionaire valued at roughly $14 billion once believed to have the resources to outbid any interested party for the Mets.

Per reports, Cohen initially bid $2 billion for the Mets last week, which was believed to be the highest offer of the initial process. It’s $600 million less than what he was poised to buy an 80% stake in the club earlier this year before the deal fell through.

The group headlined by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez is believed to have submitted a bid anywhere between $1.7 billion and $2 billion while the Harris and Blitzer group put forth $1.7 billion.

Harris and Blitzer already own stakes in four major professional sports franchises. They are the majority owners of the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, and Crystal Palace Football Club (England) and recently purchased a minority stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers.