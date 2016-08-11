Rio Olympics 2016: Michael Phelps, boxing and more to watch this weekend

Michael Phelps will swim on Saturday, while Allyson Felix will make her debut on the track Sunday.

On Saturday’s Day 8 of the Rio Olympics, Michael Phelps will swim in what is likely his final race on the world’s biggest stage. In addition, Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross will look to continue their dominance on the sand as they start elimination round play.

Allyson Felix will make her Rio debut on the track in Day 9 of competition on Sunday. Boxing continues its run in the Olympic Games with 19-year-old Shakur Stevenson making his debut on the world stage.

Here are a few notable events to watch for Saturday.

Beach volleyball

Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross will matchup against an opponent to be determined in the Round of 16. (time TBA)

Field hockey

Team USA will look to continue their strong start as they face Great Britain in the final Pool B match before the quarterfinals. (5 p.m., CNBC)

Vincent Hancock

Hancock will aim for his third straight Olympic gold medal in the semifinals of the individual men’s skeet event, pending qualifying results. (3 p.m., not aired on television)

Swimming

Michael Phelps will swim in the 4×100-meter medley relay. (8 p.m., NBC)

Here are a few notable events to watch for Sunday.

Basketball

Both the men’s and women’s team will play their final group play games. The men will play France, and the women will take on China. (women at 11:15 a.m., NBC; men at 6 p.m., NBCSN)

Boxing

Stevenson, a Newark, New Jersey native, will battle with host country Brazil’s Robenilson De Jesus in a 123 lbs. (56 kg.) preliminary bantamweight bout in the afternoon. Stevenson, a medal contender, will look to continue Team USA’s run to the podium, after only winning one bronze since 2008. (12:15 p.m., Not aired on television)

Track and field

Six-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix will race in the 400-meter sprint semifinals, pending heat results Saturday. On the men’s side, LaShawn Merritt will seek a return to the podium after his 2008 performance in Beijing, pending semifinal results. Team USA’s Justin Gatlin will run in the men’s 100-meter final, pending semifinal results. (7 p.m., NBC)