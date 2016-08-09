Rio Olympics 2016: Michael Phelps, women’s gymnastics, more to watch on Tuesday

Stars Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles will be part of Tuesday’s action.

U.S. stars Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles figure to be part of Tuesday’s action on Day 4 of the Rio Olympics. As part of the day’s schedule, three American teams will continue their journey in defending their 2012 gold medals.

Here some of the top Olympic athletes and events to follow Tuesday.

Michael Phelps

Pending Monday’s semifinal results, Phelps will swim in the 200-meter butterfly final in the evening. After earning silver at in London four years ago, Phelps will look for redemption in Rio. Phelps also will participate in the men’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay final, pending heat results in the afternoon. (NBC, 8 p.m.)

Women’s gymnastics

The U.S. artistic gymnastics team will try and defend their 2012 gold medal in the women’s team all-around final, led by 19-year-old sensation Simone Biles. (NBC, 8 p.m.)

Women’s soccer

Team USA faces Columbia in their final Group G match. The defending gold medalists are undefeated in group play. (NBCSN, 6 p.m.)

Katie Ledecky

Ledecky already owns two medals and one world record in Rio. She will look to continue her dominant Olympics, swimming in the women’s 200-meter freestyle final, pending Monday night’s semifinals results. (NBC, 8 p.m.)

Nathan Adrian

The four-time gold medalist will look to defend his 100-meter freestyle title in the pool, beginning with afternoon qualifying followed by the semifinals at night. No American has won back-to-back golds in the swimming event since 1928. (NBC, noon)

Women’s water polo

The defending Olympic champion U.S. team will play its first match against Spain in Group B competition. (NBC, 10 a.m.)