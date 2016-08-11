Rio Olympics 2016: Soccer, swimming, more to watch on Day 7

The U.S. women’s soccer team will face Sweden in a quarterfinal matchup.

Day 7 of Olympic action marks the start of the track and field events of the Rio Games. Meanwhile on the pitch, the U.S. women’s soccer team will continue its push to win back-to-back gold medals in a quarterfinal matchup.

Here are some notable events to watch for on Friday.

Track and Field

The first track and field events begin Friday, including qualifying heats and the women’s 10,000-meter. (Beginning 8 a.m., NBCSN)

Women’s soccer

After winning their group for the fifth consecutive Olympics, Team USA will face Sweden in a quarterfinal matchup. The USWNT will be looking to defend its 2012 gold medal. (noon, NBCSN)

Equestrian

Steffen Peters and the rest of Team USA’s dressage riders will look to take home the nation’s first team gold in the finals. (12:35 p.m., Not aired on television)

Basketball

The women’s team will take on Canada in Group B play. Later in the evening, the men’s team will play Serbia in Group A play. Both gold medal favorites currently lead their respective groups. (women at 2:30 p.m., NBCSN; men at 6 p.m., NBCSN)

Swimming

Both Katie Ledecky and Missy Franklin will swim in the 800-meter freestyle and 200-meter backstroke finals, respectively, with the potential to break their own world-record times. (8 p.m., NBC)