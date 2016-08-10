Rio Olympics 2016: Women’s swimming, more to watch on Day 5

Daryl Homer, a Bronx native, will look to be the first U.S. man to win a medal in the individual sabre event since 1984.

Bronx native Daryl Homer begins his Olympic run in sabre fencing on Day 5 of the Rio Games. In addition, both U.S. basketball teams will tip off in group play. In the pool, the women’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay team will swim for the gold in the finals.

Here some of the top Olympic athletes and events to follow Wednesday.

Daryl Homer

The Bronx native will look to be the first U.S. man to win a medal in the individual sabre event since Peter Westbrook won the bronze in 1984, beginning with the round of 32 in the morning. No American man has ever won Olympic gold in any fencing event. (NBCSN, 11:45 a.m.)

Women’s swimming

The women’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay team consisting of Missy Franklin and Katie Ledecky will represent Team USA in the finals, if they advance past afternoon qualifying. (NBC, 8 p.m.)

Women’s beach volleyball

April Ross and Kerri Walsh Jennings will play their final preliminary match against Switzerland. The pair has not lost a set in two matches thus far in Rio. (NBC, 8 p.m.)

Basketball

The women’s team, winners of 43 straight Olympic matchups, will take on Serbia in the afternoon. The men will face Australia in the evening and look to stay undefeated. (Women’s 2:30 p.m. NBCSN, Men’s 6 p.m. NBCSN)