Ronda Rousey confirms relationship with Travis Browne

Ronda Rousey confirmed her relationship with fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne late Monday.

“I don’t talk about my personal life much. That’s why it’s called ‘personal life,'” Rousey told ESPN late Monday. “It’s true that Travis and I are in a relationship. I’ve really enjoyed the time we have spent together and getting to know one another. And that’s all I’m going to say about it.”

The relationship, speculated since the summer, first came to public light earlier Monday when Browne said he was dating the UFC women’s bantamweight champion and teammate at Glendale Fighting Club in southern California.

“Dating is for children,” Browne said on MMAFighting.com’s The MMA Hour. “Dating is for kids. Over the summer, through all the [expletive] that I had to shuffle through, that I had to sift through, Ronda and I started talking throughout the summer and I’ll say now that we are together. She’s my woman and I’m her man. There’s no boyfriend, girlfriend stuff. There’s no dating. We’re together.”

Browne was referring to accusations of domestic violence by estranged wife Jenna Webb. When those accusations were first made in July, Browne was suspended by the UFC pending investigation. At the end of August, the UFC reinstated Brown after a third-party investigation conducted by Campbell & Williams, a Las Vegas-based law firm, determined there was no conclusive evidence to support Webb’s claims.

Rousey next defends her title at UFC 193 against Holly Holm on Nov. 14 in Melbourne, Australia. Browne is scheduled to fight Matt Mitrione at UFC Fight Night on Jan. 17, 2016, in Boston.