Rookie Breece Hall looks to fix Jets rushing woes

The Jets are looking to improve their offense this season, and much attention has been paid to quarterback Zach Wilson. But, another talented youngster has widely impressed on the offensive side of the ball, and could be a significant feature of Gang Green’s attack this year: rookie running back Breece Hall.

After being selected as the first running back early in the 2nd round by New York at the 2022 NFL Draft, expectations grew for the 21-year-old, who figures to be the leading rusher for the Jets heading into the season next month.

In college at Iowa State, Hall led the nation in rushing yards in 2020, and racked up a whopping 56 total touchdowns in 3 seasons, when he did not miss a single game.

He’s been praised for his NFL-ready frame, along with his superb quickness and physical strength to match — leaving him with few gaping flaws as he makes the leap into the NFL.

Now in training camp, Hall is getting a taste of professional competition.

“It’s been a learning process, for sure,” he said. “A lot of people are closing the line and they are coming harder at you, and as far as like the on-field stuff, like reading random blocks, I’ve been trying to learn.”

“I’m just taking it day by day, and to learn something new every day.”

Jets coach Robert Saleh praised his newest offensive weapon, saying he has the mind and physical gifts to find success in the pros.

“He’s got great patience as a runner,” said Saleh. “He’s explosive once he hits that second level.”

Last season, running back Michael Carter led the team in yards on the ground with just 639, while Tevin Coleman ranked second on the team with 356. Combined, the team saw just 14 rushing touchdowns, including 4 on quarterback scrambles.

As with any running back, he would like to see the Jets passing game improve to force the defense to spread themselves thin and open up rushing lanes — which will rely on the 2nd-year growth of Zach Wilson.

But with new additions to the wide receiver core, and a revamped offensive line, Hall can reasonably expect that he’ll have room to run.

Oddsmakers in Las Vegas have taken note of the running back’s potential, and have placed him as the player with the 2nd-best odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds at +900 (meaning gamblers would win $9 for every $1 wagered).