New York Knicks

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart bringing the Roommates Block Party back to Central Park

Jalen Brunson Josh Hart Roomates Block Party: Three men stand in front of large crowd in Central park
Josh Hart, Matt Hillman, and Jalen Brunson pose in Central Park during their live recording of the Rommates Show.
Photo Courtesy of @Roommates_Show on X/Twitter

New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are bringing their Roommates Block Party back to Rumsey Playfield at Central Park for another edition on Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. ET, the popular podcast announced Monday.

“New York showed out last season, and they showed up for us at the Block Party too,” Brunson said. “So it only made sense to run it back. Year 2 is gonna be bigger and even more fun — we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone again.”

The live podcast event for The Roommates Show is expected to draw approximately 5,000 fans once again and will feature a lineup headlined by New York Giants legend Eli Manning and star actor and avid Knicks fan, Ben Stiller. Popular recording artist Ferg will also provide a musical performance. 

Ticket holders will be able to enjoy food, beer, and wine, and have the chance to participate in interactive brand experiences from sponsoring partners Tommy John.

“The Block Party is one of our favorite days of the year,” Hart said. “There’s no better way to kick off the season than being out in the city with the fans. We’ve got big energy going into this year, and this is just the start.”

