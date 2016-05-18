Rougned Odor ‘punch’ to be sold by minor-league team

Now you too can be on the receiving end of a Rougned Odor punch. But don’t worry — it probably …

Now you too can be on the receiving end of a Rougned Odor punch. But don’t worry — it probably won’t hurt, or spark any brawls.

The Frisco Rough Riders, the Texas Rangers’ Double-A affiliate, will begin selling “Rougie’s Red Punch,” an alcoholic energy drink, at home games beginning this weekend.

The drink commemorates Odor, the Rangers second baseman who punched Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista in the face and sparked a benches-clearing brawl last Sunday. It’s made of fruit punch (which the team says is “in honor of his prodigious right hook”), an energy drink (“perfect for those looking to embody Odor’s ferocious and frenetic style of play”), and a secret ingredient from Odor’s home country of Venezuela.

The drink is only being sold to fans age 21 and up.

In keeping with the punch theme, the drink will be served out of a punch bowl and into 12-ounce cups (Odor wears number 12). The drink will cost $5.15 — which signifies the May 15 date when Odor punched Bautista.

Odor played for the Rough Riders in parts of the 2013 and 2014 seasons.