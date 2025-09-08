Russell Wilson will start for Giants Week 2 vs. Cowboys

Sep 7, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) makes a pass during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Brian Daboll is not entertaining the idea of making a change at quarterback yet, confirming on Monday that Russell Wilson will start for the New York Giants in their Week 2 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 36-year-old passer had a difficult debut with Big Blue on Sunday in a 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders. While he was unable to find the end zone, including three drives that meandered into the red zone, he completed just 17 of 37 passes for 168 yards.

“It was a tough game, we didn’t play particularly well collectively,” Daboll said. “… That game doesn’t just fall on Russell Wilson. We have to do a better job collectively.”

He added that staying with the 10-time Pro Bowler was not really that difficult a decision.

Wilson’s unimpressive debut in what was a winnable game only heaps more pressure on the Giants to consider making a change with rookie Jaxson Dart waiting in the wings. The 22-year-old Ole Miss product starred during preseason play, completing 32 of 47 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns, and his debut as the franchise’s quarterback of the future seems to be approaching.

Wilson can ward off such talk if he can get the Giants’ offense to show some signs of life, which is no easy task. His supporting cast was significantly underwhelming, which allowed the Commanders to key in on the passing game.

The offensive line struggled without Andrew Thomas, while the running game was an afterthought. Tyrone Tracy Jr. accounted for 24 yards on 10 carries, and Wilson was the team’s leading rusher with 44 yards.

They now face a Cowboys team that traded away its best player in Micah Parsons just before the start of the season, but still hung tough with the defending-champion Philadelphia Eagles in a 24-20 season-opening loss.

“I have confidence in Russ, and we’re doing everything we can do each week to develop Jaxson,” Daboll said. “He spends a lot of time in the building, a lot of time after practice going through things that he needs to go through to prepare himself to be ready if he gets called upon. That’s what we’ll continue to do.”

