First Take sees Chris Russo and Stephen A. Smith spit fire over latest takes

It should be no surprise to anyone in New York that Chris “Mad Dog” Russo has one of the fieriest personalities in television.

After 19 years battling with Mike Francesa on WFAN, and currently running shows on Sirius Radio, the Mad Dog has made his way to battling sports commentating icon, Stephen A. Smith on First Take.

The top segment today? Pure mayhem.

On a debate between the most storied franchises in sports, Russo chose the New York Yankees, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Boston Celtics, and Montreal Canadiens. Stephen A. Smith responded by saying, “I’m going with the Los Angeles Lakers over the Green Bay Packers.”

That’s when chaos struck.

“You have got to be kidding me” cried Russo. The argument turned into a screaming match between the two sports icons.

“How many titles do the Lakers have compared to the Celtics!” screamed Smith.

“The Lakers have only 13 championships in LA!” Russo retorted.

The latest argument is a long example of screaming matches between both Russo and Smith.

It also seems to be a very profitable combination.

First Take and ESPN has seen a 22% increase in viewership since the Mad Dog was brought in to spar with their long-time analyst. While only appearing on Wednesday’s, the Russo-Smith pairing has brought fireworks to the debate table.

At least Stephen A. didn’t disagree with the rest of Mad Dog’s list!

