Rex Ryan confident after first Jets practice

Jets quarterbacks Geno Smith and Michael Vick drop to the ground exausted after the first day of training camp in Cortland, N.Y. on Thursday, July 24, 2014. Photo Credit: Roadside Attractions

Geno Smith and company impressed during their first training camp Thursday, spurring Rex Ryan to deem his squad a “zillion miles” ahead of where they were last year.

Perhaps most eyes gravitated to the second-year quarterback, who took 76% of the first-team snaps — 13 to Michael Vick’s four — completing seven of 10 passes with no turnovers in team drills. Wide receiver David Nelson said Smith looked better than he’s ever seen him, adding that the Jets are Geno’s team.

“I see that when he’s in the huddle,” Nelson said. “I see that whenever he’s calling plays. I see the way he has ownership and command over the offense.”

New additions Chris Johnson and Eric Decker also grabbed some of the spotlight, making their anticipated debuts at Cortland. Running back Johnson reportedly was moving well six months after knee surgery, making cuts and extending out as a receiver for a few plays. Wideout Decker was “getting the better” of sophomore cornerback Dee Milliner in one-on-one matchups, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Despite Ryan’s boastful reputation, his comments are telling as the Jets look to make some noise this season.