Ryan Helsley’s Mets experiment failing: ‘Something’s going on here’

Aug 15, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) takes the ball from relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) during a pitching change during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field.

QUEENS, NY — The Mets are running out of answers when it comes to Ryan Helsley.

The former St. Louis Cardinals’ stalwart of a closer has failed to adjust to life as a set-up man in Queens after being acquired at the trade deadline in hopes of bolstering an overworked and faltering bullpen.

Tuesday night at Citi Field was his latest debacle, serving up a two-run home run to ex-Met Harrison Bader in the top of the eighth inning to tie the game at five apiece.

Through 11 appearances with his new club, the 31-year-old right-hander has allowed 14 runs (10 earned) for a 10.38 ERA on 13 hits with 11 strikeouts and seven walks.

“People got to step up. People got to do their job. We just got to get Hels right,” manager Carlos Mendoza said. “He has too good of stuff for them to take some really good swings on fastballs, really good takes on sliders. So we have to look back and see what we’re missing, because for teams to have comfortable at-bats like that, something’s going on here and we have to figure it out.”

While Helsley said last week that the crux of his problem is the location of his pitches — he left a four-seamer in the heart of the plate for Bader to turn on and send 381 feet into the left-field seats — he is also having issues acclimating to life as a set-up man in front of Edwin Diaz after developing into one of the best closers in baseball.

“I’m trying to figure out that role and that routine,” he said. “I just want to be ready when my name is called, and I just haven’t been good.”

The analytics suggest that there is not an issue with the life or shape of his pitches. His fastball continues to hover near his season average of 99 mph and the spin on his slider is clocking in between 2,300 and 2,600 revolutions per minute. His release point remains consistent, as well, which adds further mystery to why he can’t quite figure it out with the Mets.

“I’ve been through that. My advice to him is just to play with your head up,” Diaz said. “We trust him. We know what kind of pitcher he is. He’s one of the best closers in the game. He’s going through some bad moments right now, but we’re trusting him. We support him. Just play with your head up, and we’ll keep going.”

